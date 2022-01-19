Justice Minister to introduce new laws on stalking and strangulation

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has promised to publish new criminal offences for stalking and non-fatal strangulation in wake of the murder of Ashling Murphy.

Addressing the Dáil, Ms McEntee said that her department will now take over refuges, services, and other supports for victims of domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence.

Ms McEntee said the death of the teacher had struck a chord as "in Ashling, we see our sisters, our daughters, and our mothers.

In her family, we see our own. And as women, we see ourselves and feel an anger and fear that is all too familiar."

The minister told the Dáil that she will publish a bill before Easter that will include new criminal offences for stalking.

While stalking itself is already covered by existing law, Ms McEntee is proposing changes to make the law "clearer and stronger".

The changes will include the explicit reference to stalking as a criminal offence, and it will update the law to make sure it includes all forms of modern communications.

It will make it clear that stalking includes watching or following a victim, even where they are not aware of being watched or followed.

It will also consider introducing a provision to allow a victim, in very serious cases, to apply to the court for an order to prevent the alleged perpetrator from communicating with them in advance of a trial.

Finally, it will make it clear that impersonating the victim, and then communicating with a third party, is illegal.

Ms McEntee added: "While choking and strangling are already illegal, creating a new, standalone offence should encourage victims to come forward and report what has happened to them.

It has been shown that this crime can be an indication of future, lethal violence, and is a risk factor for homicides against women in the home."

There are currently nine counties that still do not have an emergency refuge for women and children. Ms McEntee said she will now take responsibility for the policy and service provision of refuges and other services, which had been under the Department of Children up until now.

"Work is under way on how this will be structured, and I will announce further details in the coming weeks," she told the Dáil.

Eve McDowell welcomed the minister's announcement. File Photo: James Connolly

Eve McDowell and Una Ring, who spearheaded the campaign for the new standalone stalking offence, said they were delighted and relieved following the minister’s announcement.

Ms McDowell said: “What happened to Ashling Murphy last week has paralysed a lot of us but this gives us hope that this could be a watershed moment.

“We’re delighted to see things are moving so quickly now. But it’s not just legislation that’s needed - we need to see support services too.

“So this is just the start as far as I’m concerned.

“Unfortunately it took what happened to me to step into the world of advocacy and activism.

“What this has proved though is that with determination, you can change things.

“I hope to continue in this line of work, to campaign on women’s issues, and on so many other issues I’ve learned about recently. There are so many other areas that need to change.”

Ms Ring said they thought their campaign could take up to two years and possibly longer

Una Ring said the minister's announcement "gives hope". File Picture: Larry Cummins.

.

“It’s awful that Ashling had to die for this to happen. It often takes a tragedy for something to change. But this gives us hope,” she said.

“We will continue to advocate, to tell our stories and to publicise this issue.”