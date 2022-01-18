Simon Coveney 'absolutely has questions to answer' on Champagne party, says Sinn Féin

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney "absolutely has questions to answer" on 'Champagne gate' and should come before the Foreign Affairs Committee, Sinn Féin members have said.

The committee is today discussing what actions it will take in relation to the impromptu gathering in the Department of Foreign Affairs following the announcement that Ireland won a seat on the UN security council in June 2020.

Committee member Sorca Clarke said: "The minister absolutely has questions to answer about this gathering and this event, the lead up to it, the night in question, and what transpired afterward.

"The minister is responsible for the actions of his department. It's part of our remit to scrutinise the minister and that's what we intend to do."

Sinn Féin senator Niall Ó Donnghaile said it is a "legitimate ask" to request that the minister come before the committee and suggested that the public now expect this.

Mr Ó Donnghaile did not rule out the possibility of inviting others who were present at the impromptu gathering to answer questions.

"There's nothing to say we will not explore this further. I'm sure there will be a lot of intent and desire to explore it further and to get to those finer details. But I think initially, it's right and proper that we would ask the minister to come before us so that we can put questions.

"I'd like to think that the minister has explored this issue and done some investigating of his own given the concerns out there amongst the public. But again, we as a committee can decide who we want to invite and who we think should answer questions."

He said it is clear from the picture that was posted online that the Department of Foreign Affairs staff made a serious mistake.