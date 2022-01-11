Stardust families blast department over delayed inquests

No new venue has been found to stage the Stardust inquests, despite the fact that the contract for the current venue is due to expire next month and no hearings have yet taken place.

The legal teams for the survivors and families of the 48 young people who died in the 1981 Valentine's Day fire were informed in October that the contract for the bespoke courtroom in Dublin's RDS would expire in February, as the department had only leased the venue for a year.

Chair of the Stardust Victim's Committee Antoinette Keegan wrote to the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee this week noting that the families have not been contacted with any information about a potential new venue.

In the letter, seen by the Irish Examiner, Ms Keegan stated that due to recurring lockdowns "money is being wasted on an empty venue and not one inquest has been heard".

"I wish to inform you that this situation is totally unacceptable to the families, it is causing undue distress to us all."

Ms Keegan noted that since the last hearing another member of a victim's family has died, while the mother of a deceased victim has been diagnosed with cancer, and slammed what she called a "lack of interest in sorting a venue out" as "totally unacceptable".

"It seems to us all, this has and always will be the trait of the Department of Justice in preventing us moving forward, each and every time we think we are getting closer, your department, your officials throw obstacles in our way," she says.

The committee has told the Department of Justice it is only prepared to wait until January 16 for the announcement of a new venue, noting that the coroner is also anxious for the new venue to be secured.

Solicitor for the majority of the families Darragh Mackin, of Phoenix Law, told the Irish Examiner: "It is imperative that all steps are taken to ensure that an appropriate venue is in place for the coming months. The reality is, time is now of the essence."

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice said they recognise "this is a sensitive situation and would like to assure the families that it is committed to ensuring a new venue is in place to permit the inquests to be commenced by the Dublin coroner."

"The minister also recognises the impact on everyone who attended that night and the impact on the local community and is committed to ensuring that the new inquests into the Stardust deaths and the families involved are provided with all relevant supports.

"The families can be assured that the matter is being actively worked on with the Office of Public Works, and the department intends that the situation will be resolved as soon as possible.

"The Stardust fire was a national tragedy that has left a particular legacy of pain for many people in north Dublin. The minister offers her deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the 48 young people killed in the Stardust fire over 40 years ago."

The new inquest into the fire tragedy has been mired in controversy and delays since its inception due to ongoing rows over funding.

Data released under a freedom of information request in September stated that the Department of Justice has spent €1.5m of the €8m allocated in total on the inquest, without one official inquest being heard.