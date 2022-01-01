Taoiseach rules out Cabinet reshuffle, claims ministers are doing 'very well'

The Taoiseach has moved to dismiss any suggestion of a Cabinet reshuffle as he believes Fianna Fáil ministers are doing "very well" in their portfolios.

Micheál Martin has said he is focusing on getting the work done rather than his future role in Government at the end of 2022.

Mr Martin is set to hand over the post of Taoiseach to Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar next December, under the terms of the Government deal agreed between the two traditional political rivals and the Green Party.

Asked about the possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle when Mr Varadkar takes over as Taoiseach, Mr Martin said: "I think the ministers are doing very well. I am of a view that consistency of policy and delivery is important. Chopping and changing all of the time might look good for a day or two, but nothing can beat the substance of getting real change."

This is at odds with the Fine Gael leader who warned his own ministers they had a year to save their jobs.

Speaking at a private meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party before Christmas, Mr Varadkar put his ministers on notice, saying while some will be reappointed, others may not, confirming his intentions to hold a reshuffle when he becomes Taoiseach again.

Asked about the future government, Mr Martin said his key focus is policy and "getting the work done".

"When I became Taoiseach, I was anxious that we would create structures that would enable us to deliver on the policy objectives within the programme for government. And to that extent, we set up a fairly significant subcommittee structure within cabinet, particularly the key critical areas of housing, of climate, of economy, health, and education."

He said those committees were "very important" for getting into the fine detail of policy and also for following through and monitoring delivery.

"So my focus, and this is still early years in this Government, is to really deliver now on the key commitments. We've made great progress, I would argue, so far. So I'm not speculating what's going to happen in 12 months time in terms of specific ministries or anything like that, that would be a matter that would be considered closer to that time," Mr Martin said.

Listing each of his Fianna Fáil Cabinet colleagues, the Taoiseach said Michael McGrath, as minister for public expenditure, had been "very effective, solid".

Also praising Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Mr Martin said the country had "bounced back very significantly".

"Economically, the Government has done very well, in the context of a pandemic, fastest growing in Europe and quarter three, employment almost back now above pre-pandemic levels."

He described Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien as having put together a very comprehensive Housing for All strategy, with substance and funding, while he said Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has been "very, very effective".

"I think he has the temperament to manage that and navigate that policy area very well. It's complex, particularly in terms of carbon budgets around that. He's been very effective," he said of Mr McConalogue.

Mr Martin described Norma Foley as having been a "very authoritative" minister for education, and commended Health Minister Stephen Donnelly for presiding over one of the best vaccination programmes in Europe, if not across the globe.

The Taoiseach added: "People are only a year and a half in office and I think they're all working very well, as are the ministers of state, all having significant legislation under their belt and getting important legislation passed, as well as initiatives particularly in mental health, older people and disabilities."