Mary Lou McDonald blasts 'shameful' mother and baby home redress scheme

A redress scheme for mother and baby home survivors is "shameful" and must be reviewed immediately, the Sinn Féin president has said.

Mary Lou McDonald has said it is now "dangerous" to let the final report of the Commission of Investigation stand and has called on the Government to repudiate it.

It comes as the Taoiseach ruled out any plans to reopen the redress scheme, despite a recent High Court acknowledgement that survivors were treated unlawfully by the commission of investigation.

Micheál Martin also said that "it's not for government to repudiate the report", before stating that the redress scheme goes further than what was recommended by the commission.

Campaigners are now calling on the Government to re-examine the redress scheme, which is only open to 40% of survivors, as they say it was based on the "flawed" report.

Ms McDonald said: "The redress scheme needs to be revisited as a matter of urgency.

The idea that children who were boarded out, the idea of the children who left the institutions beneath the age of six months that they suffered no damage or injury and are not entitled to redress is just unacceptable.

"It's shameful actually."

It comes after the State has acknowledged in the High Court that the rights of survivors were breached when they were not given a draft of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission's final report prior to its publication.

Before Christmas, the High Court declared that eight survivors who had brought cases forward had their rights breached when they were not given a draft of the final report prior to its publication.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, Ms McDonald said: "It's extraordinary that the courts have ruled that this State failed women, survivors victims, in not supplying them with a copy of their report.

"What's more astonishing is the number of women who have come forward saying my testimony, my reality is not reflected in this document.

"Long story short, I think we're at a point now where that report should be withdrawn, not just have a little disclaimer attached to it. It needs to be withdrawn because you don't half-tell the story," said Ms McDonald.

She added: "I think it's dangerous to have that on the public record as a public document. I think it needs to be withdrawn."

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman has indicated that a special mechanism will be set up to give survivors the chance to come forward to tell their stories with a view to having their personal account formally recognised as part of the official record of the history and lived experience of these institutions.

However, Ms McDonald said that an independent review of the testimony that was provided to the confidential committee as part of the work of commission must be established as had initially been promised by the minister.

"You can't endlessly call on survivors to tell their story again and again, if the State isn't listening. That to me is entirely unacceptable.

"The women who took the case, for example, and those who came to the forefront of the campaign have no difficulty offering up their testimony, but there are limits to what can be asked. So the question is, will the minister, will the Government, will the State actually listen?

"So yes, that should be established as a matter of urgency," she said of the independent review.