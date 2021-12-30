Former senator and Bertie Ahern ally Chris Wall has died

Former senator and member of Bertie Ahern's kitchen cabinet, Chris Wall has died.

Mr Wall was a member of the Fianna Fáil National Executive for many years and Life Vice President of Athletics Ireland.

A close friend and ally of Bertie Ahern and part of the so-called 'Drumcondra mafia', the team which contributed to the former Taoiseach's political success, he was appointed to the Seanad as a Taoiseach's nominee.

In 2016, he tabled a motion at a Dublin Central branch meeting calling for the former leader to be readmitted to the party. The motion was unanimously passed.

Taoiseach, Micheál Martin said he was "deeply saddened" to learn of the death.

"Chris was a serving member of the Party's National Executive, a body on which he sat for many years. I greatly valued his contributions and insights."

A statement released by Fianna Fáil said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Chris Wall and extend our sincere sympathies on behalf of Uachtarán Fhianna Fáil and Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the Fianna Fáil organisation to Chris's wife Myra, his children Jacqueline, Richard, Eileen and Mary and his extended family and friends at this difficult time.

"He was a long standing party member, activist, party officer, strategist and former senator. He contributed greatly to the party over the years and we will always be thankful for his valued service and friendship."

In a statement, Athletics Ireland said the organisation was saddened to learn of Mr Wall's passing.

"Chris Wall was a member of Celtic Dublin City Harriers, based in Dublin. Throughout his career Chris was a successful 800m athlete, a chairman of the Dublin Board, he also served as International Secretary for BLE and the Athletics Association Ireland from 1984 to 2000, playing an integral role is securing the World Cross Country Championships in Leopardstown in 2002."