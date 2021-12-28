Housing market needs institutional investors, says Taoiseach

The Taoiseach says that institutional investors are part of the housing landscape and that there is an "overly simplistic narrative around the housing story".

Micheál Martin told journalists that a certain level of private investment in the system was needed to ensure a balanced market.

He said that "the bulk, overwhelming majority of money and funding is state funding going into housing", pointing to the near €4bn annually which is committed to the Housing for All strategy.

He said that of 11,900 social housing units planned for delivery next year, 9,000 will be directed either by local authorities or Approved Housing Bodies, and the remainder "will be acquired, and some will be private investment, or through whatever mechanisms we have".

Under new planning rules announced in May, a 10% stamp duty for bulk purchases of 10 or more properties applies to any purchaser.

The Government said the measures will act as a deterrent to cuckoo funds and that any investor attempting to avoid them will be caught.

The Taoiseach said that these moves and the level of overall private investment in Ireland meant that the overall influence of cuckoo and vulture funds was not disproportionate.

"So the private investment is important in terms of housing overall," Mr Martin said.

We need to be careful that we're not basically saying we don't want any international investment at all.

"It's not the key, core part of our housing programme, nor should it be presented as such.

"It is a minority part of the overall investment we put into our social housing, and into affordable housing, but we are a country that has always been open to private sector investment, there will be a need for private sector investment in house building, apart from the historic state investment, which is €4bn per annum in terms of the next five years and beyond. So that's the balance, we do need a balance."

The Taoiseach added that he believes that the issues facing the housing market have been presented as "overly simplistic".

"I think there has been an overly simplistic narrative around the housing story. One would imagine that the only thing that was going on was leasing or institutional investment, there's a lot, lot more going on in our housing market.

"The primary driver at the moment is the State, in terms of social housing, and in terms of how in 2022 we're going to see the delivery of cost rental and affordable housing.

"And the big challenge for us in housing will be delivery, I'm glad to see, we've taken steps to stop the bulk-buying of houses and housing estates by institutional investment funds."

Our main priority is to concentrate the state investment in a way that more people can afford houses, and then those who are not in a position to buy a house will be able to get a social house or cost rental.

Mr Martin also said that he hopes a task force headed by the Attorney General to overhaul the planning system will be ready to report back within 12 months, saying "we don't have years".

"One of the biggest challenges we face as a country, across the board, is in delivering projects, be it infrastructure, be it housing, be it environmental infrastructure, housing, infrastructure, road infrastructure, rail, metro — you name it, hospitals," Mr Martin said.

"There's many aspects and component parts to it, we feel there's a necessity to do a very comprehensive review of our planning code.

"Similar to the exercise we did the company law some years ago, where we consolidated all company law, but that took years. We don't have years.

"So the objective is that this could take about 12 months, the Attorney General has worked with the Minister for Housing and Planning in relation to this.

"He has established the team with expertise to review the entire planning code, and all the various planning acts, to simplify and stream them so that, so it will be a better planning system in terms of facilitating infrastructure investment for the future."