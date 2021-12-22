Ministers will be asked to criminalise sex-for-rent arrangements

It follows this week’s Irish Examiner investigation, which found accommodation is  being offered at reduced rent or rent-free in return for sex, in Newcastlewest, Co Limerick, and in Dublin.
Ministers will be asked to criminalise sex-for-rent arrangements

Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin will raise the matter with Darragh O’Brien and Helen McEntee when the Dáil reconvenes.

Wed, 22 Dec, 2021 - 06:46
Ann Murphy

The minister for housing and the minister for justice will be asked to criminalise sex-for-rent arrangements in the coming weeks.

Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin will raise the matter with Darragh O’Brien and Helen McEntee when the Dáil reconvenes.

It follows this week’s Irish Examiner investigation, which found accommodation is being offered at reduced rent or rent-free in return for sex, in Newcastlewest, Co Limerick, and in Dublin.

Mr Ó Broin said: “As soon as the Dáil reconvenes, I will be raising this with the minister for housing and the minister for justice to ensure that both departments work quickly together to ensure this kind of thing is prosecutable. It is absolutely unacceptable. You could have people who have very acute housing needs and who are in very vulnerable positions being seriously exploited if this is allowed take root.”

He said platforms hosting such adverts should face fines while landlords offering such arrangements also need to be prosecuted.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Collins, who runs an auctioneering business in Newcastlewest, said locals are horrified.

“It isn’t something you would expect anywhere, not to mind a rural county town,” he said. “I am absolutely shocked.”

He said he knows of a family desperately seeking housing in the area as they have to leave accommodation in January.

Threshold chief executive John Mark McCafferty said such arrangements are an “indictment of society and the imbalance in terms of gender relations and the predatory behaviour of certain people.”

The issue will be discussed by the Oireachtas committee on housing in January.

Read More

Sex-for-rent arrangements put tenants in vulnerable situations

More in this section

Gerry Adams Christmas video Sinn Féin leader wants everyone to get free antigen tests and collect them from schools
Sinn Fein Ard Fheis 2021 Q&A: What is Sinn Féin's Abú database and why is it in the news?
Sinn Fein Ard Fheis 2021 Sinn Féin must tell voters about its election database, says watchdog
#Housing
<p> Micheál Martin said that he did not want to discuss hypotheticals, but said that the restrictions announced last week were constantly reviewed. File photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins</p>

Taoiseach says Covid restrictions 'under constant review' but Varadkar insists no change until Jan 30

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 18, 2021

  • 5
  • 8
  • 12
  • 13
  • 25
  • 26
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices