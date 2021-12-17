Omicron announcement: What happened inside the Cabinet meeting

No Cabinet minister pushed for the curfew on the hospitality to be extended beyond 8pm during their emergency meeting on Friday, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

Having just arrived back from Brussels, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe joined their colleagues in an emergency meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee shortly after 1pm.

Briefed by public health officials, a hastily drafted memo was readied for the full Cabinet which would seek to introduce "an effective lockdown" for thousands of businesses and their employees.

After 4pm, a 'solemn' Cabinet agreed to implement additional Covid-19 restrictions because of the strength of the medical evidence presented about the threat to the health service.

Several ministers speaking to the

Irish Examiner

have explained that the Cabinet meeting was “relatively short” given the medical evidence of the spread of the Omicron variant presented to them.

'Under pressure'

The mood at Cabinet was described as just as sombre as “some of the most difficult” points of the pandemic to date.

While no one party pushed for the 8pm curfew, support for it was “broad-based”.

Ministers admitted to being “under pressure” from their backbenchers over the 5pm closure proposal put forward by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Previous animosity, held by ministers, toward members of Nphet was “largely absent” this afternoon on foot of the “frightening evidence” from the UK.

It was agreed that an 8pm curfew will have the desired impact of cutting social contacts over the Christmas period.

While they accepted that there is a risk of people migrating to uncontrolled house parties, the 8pm limit it was agreed would be sufficient to have people alter their behaviour and not socialise and risk spreading the Omicron variant, which is far more transmissible than the Delta variant.

There was “considerable surprise” and “anger” at the nature of the advice from Nphet on Thursday night, given that such dire warnings were not clear in a meeting of the party leaders with Dr Tony Holohan on Tuesday night.

However, such surprise “quickly faded” once the medical case was presented.

The sense was that the situation was moving “too quickly” and required action from the government.

Ministers said the evidence of how fast Omicron is becoming the dominant strain here was “visible before our eyes”.

Sources have said that while what has been announced amounts to an effective lockdown for some sectors, further financial supports are being tailored to befit a level five lockdown scenario and will be announced in the coming days by finance ministers Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath.

WATCH: Taoiseach announces new measures to tackle Covid-19 | Read more: https://t.co/rdG20qZbUE https://t.co/PJsJrrYX3e — RTÉ News (@rtenews) December 17, 2021

Ministers were told that it is expected that there will be a large rise in cases because of Omicron and many of those will be sufficiently sick to require medical attention and could overwhelm the hospital system.

There is no evidence yet to prove that this strain will be less aggressive than previous variants.

Before Cabinet met, there was "considerable anger" within government that Nphet recommendations have leaked before Cabinet ministers were told about them.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, senior government sources have said the fact that businesses are hearing reports of alleged recommendations before any decisions have been taken is highly frustrating.

"Most members of government haven't seen the recommendations but understand that whatever cabinet decides will have to reflect the serious nature of Omicron," said a source.

"But there's also a strong feeling that we need to learn to live with covid as much as possible and cannot keep on yo-yoing," the source added.