Nphet to meet today to discuss potential new Covid restrictions 

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will meet this evening to discuss whether new restrictions are needed to curb the spread of Covid-19 amid fears about the growing prevalence of the Omicron variant.

Government sources say that they are expecting medics to make some suggestion that socialisation be restricted ahead of Christmas, but they remain staunchly opposed to closing schools. Restrictions could be recommended on social contacts and the rules around those identified as close contacts of positive cases, though tighter rules around international travel are not expected.

Close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases may have to restrict their movements and stay at home over Christmas, under new measures to be considered by Nphet when it meets.

Currently, people do not have to restrict their movements if they are a non-household close contact and are fully vaccinated.

Cabinet meeting

Ministers are not yet scheduled to meet on Friday, but a Cabinet meeting to discuss the Nphet advice is likely.

"We know that this is a very transmissible variant. The big unknown is around how severe it will be around the disease," said Taoiseach Micheál Martin, speaking in Brussels yesterday.

We know the volume of people and the scale of this will be much higher given how transmissible Omicron is. But I think the evidence is there that the booster vaccine gives added protection.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of rising Covid cases throughout Europe, with cases in the UK hitting a record 78,610 yesterday. Denmark and Norway have also brought in stricter rules in the wake of the arrival of the Omicron variant in both countries.

The Taoiseach said that leaders would "endeavour to coordinate" on international travel as much as possible today.

Last night, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly warned that Covid hospitalisations could match or even exceed the spike seen last January as Omicron becomes the dominant variant here.

Yesterday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said Nphet will likely include measures aimed at trying to decrease the amount of social mixing, as well as possible new measures around international travel.

He said: "I would expect more recommendations around the management of close contacts, recommendations to decrease the amount of social mixing, and recommendations around international travel."

The Tánaiste said he's not going to speculate on the exact nature of any specific recommendations, such as whether there'd be earlier closing times for hospitality.