WHO's Dr Mike Ryan warns of Omicron impact on health services

The EU is not on the wrong side of history by refusing to waive intellectual property rights around vaccines, a Government minister has said.

Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora Colm Brophy was asked on Tuesday if the EU's reluctance to back a TRIPS waiver was defensible in light of the fact that much of the global south has very low Covid-19 vaccination rates.

Mr Brophy said he did not believe the waiver was the only way for the EU and Ireland to contribute to vaccination rates globally.

"I think first of all, you have to look at the totality of what Europe is doing. Europe is the single most generous in terms of providing vaccines and getting them out there and making them available. There are other countries in the world which are doing the talk but are much slower at actually making vaccines available.

"And I think it's to the credit of the EU, and team Europe has been doing that from a very early stage, including in Ireland, [which] was one of the very first countries to respond to the World Health Organization's request for funding, and to put funding into Covax."

Mr Brophy told an Institute of International and European Affairs seminar that "some people who are very passionate" about the TRIPS waiver "advocate for it as if in the morning it would be a solution" to the pandemic, which he said it was not.

No silver bullet

Speaking at the same event, head of the World Health Organization's Health Emergency Programme Dr Mike Ryan said the world cannot "vaccinate its way out" of the pandemic and stressed there is "no silver bullet".

“Everything in this response so far has been a little bit about people looking for silver bullets, looking for unicorns, the perfect answers. They don’t exist.

We can't vaccinate our way out of this, we can't lock down our way out of this, what we have to do is have coherent, multilayered strategies that get us through to the end of this pandemic."

Dr Ryan said the best use of vaccines is on those who are vulnerable to the virus across the globe.

"The issue is not just the coverage in each country but it's the targeted coverage in each country. Who has been missed?

"The reality is that people over 55 years of age, people with underlying conditions, who are immunocompromised, are much more likely to be severely ill and die from this disease, so primary vaccination in those groups all over the world is a top priority."

Asked whether it would be preferable to focus on boosters for those already vaccinated, Dr Ryan said that "the answer is very much both".

"We need to be focusing on getting those who are unvaccinated vaccinated as quickly as possible and then being able to give booster doses to those in vulnerable groups again. That is the best use of the vaccine."

Dr Ryan said hospitals were likely to be impacted by the Omicron variant "by sheer weight of numbers" of cases and urged hospitals to begin preparing.

“Because whatever happens, a wave of Omicron, whether it’s less virulent or not, will generate pressure in the health system.”