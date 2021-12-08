'Serious concerns' new garda powers bill is unconstitutional

Government TDs and Senators have spoken of "serious concerns" that a new bill to grant extra powers to Gardaí is unconstitutional.

The Oireachtas Justice Committee discussed the Garda Síochána (Powers) Bill 2021 which proposes to grant An Garda Síochána the power to stop and search for possession of prescribed articles, the power for Gardaí to sign off on search warrants and allowing Gardaí to exclude "disruptive" legal counsel.

Green Party TD Patrick Costello said he was "deeply concerned in relation to the search warrant in urgent circumstances," and said for any warrant to be "truly independent" it would have to be someone from outside An Garda Siochana.

Fine Gael senator and senior counsel Barry Ward said some of the bill was "anathema to the system we have at the moment."

"I cannot see a circumstance in which it will be justifiable for a Garda to decide that a lawyer was being disruptive, but that is exactly what their job is. Their job is to be disruptive, is to represent the rights of the person who's being questioned," he said.

"Disgusted it is maybe a bit strong, but I think it is absolutely extraordinary that this provision has found its way into the heads (of bill).

"To my mind. It is unconstitutional, and I have grave difficulty with this and I would be very unhappy if this found its way into the bill when it's drafted."

Mr Ward added that a senior guard issuing an emergency warrant was not "justifiable."

"I don't think we should be putting those kinds of powers into the hands of the Gardaí because, again, you will always find an urgency if you look for one," he said.

Bob Collins, Chair of the Policing Authority said his organisation had "five areas of concern".

Mr Collins says the provision which enables a Garda member of Superintendent ranking or above to issue a search warrant in urgent circumstances goes against the recommendation of the Law Reform Commission which was clear that warrants should be issued only by the courts.

"It is difficult to envisage circumstances where traditional approval of a warrant could not be urgently obtained electronically. This provision should not be retained," he said.

The authority is also "very concerned" by the provision for exclusion of legal representation based on a subjective evaluation of possible future behaviour.

"Nothing, nothing should undermine the right to legal assistance which must be practical, effective and unfettered. These provisions should be removed," Mr Collins added.