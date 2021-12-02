Varadkar: Special clause for Santa to exempt him from travel restrictions

Santa Claus will be exempt from any travel restrictions, the Tánaiste has confirmed.

Leo Varadkar was asked about the status of Father Christmas by Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South-West Christopher O'Sullivan and confirmed the Government would "leave no stone unturned" in getting the man in red and presents for children to Ireland on the 25th.

Mr Varadkar confirmed that North Pole authorities have told the Irish Government that Santa is fully vaccinated.

Mr O'Sullvan had told Mr Varadkar that Santa, Mrs Claus and the elves are "flat out".

"The Tánaiste will also be aware, in his role as Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, that there is an issue with the supply chain in Ireland, the UK, Europe and right across the globe.

I want the Tánaiste to reassure the children of Ireland that that supply chain issue will not affect Santa Claus and his team in Lapland and that we can secure a safe supply of goods and raw materials for Santa in his workshop so that he and his team can make toys for the children right across Ireland who have, for the most part, been absolutely excellent this year.

I would like the Tánaiste to reassure them that they will have their toys on Christmas morning."

In response, the Tánaiste said his department would ensure that all would be done to ensure that happens.

"I want to give him an assurance and children of Ireland, that this matter is in hand. Santa, his wife and his staff are fully vaccinated and they will be exempt from any travel restrictions that have to be imposed between now and then.

"My department, the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, will leave no stone unturned in doing everything we can to make sure that there is no disruption to supply chains, or any kind of trade rules or issues that could disrupt delivery of presents on Christmas Eve, which is now only three weeks away."