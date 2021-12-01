Justice Minister does not envisage another lockdown in coming weeks

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said she does not envisage another lockdown in the coming weeks, despite confirmation of the first Omicron case in Ireland.

Speaking at Croke Park in Dublin, Ms McEntee said the country is in a completely different space compared to last year.

“I don't anticipate a lockdown as many people are fearful of. I think we're in a very different place this year than we were last year. Not one person was vaccinated last year. We have almost over 800,000 people have received the turret or booster vaccine.

"And we've seen how that has impacted on hospital numbers in cases where they're stabilising, of course, we have to take into account possible implications of new variants,” she said.

She said until we know exactly what that means and the implications that might have for people's health, it would be hard for her to respond and say what might happen next.

“But we want to keep society open. We want businesses to stay open but we want people to be safe. So it's how do we do that? How do we keep things going?

By keeping people safe at the same time so we will of course respond to whatever may come from nothing,” she said.

Responding to the criticism relating to the lack of notice given to schools about the requirement for those above third class to wear masks, she said the last thing anyone wants is children being turned away from school.

“This is a very difficult situation I think we find ourselves in, full stop. It's hard for parents, adults, all of us to wear masks or to be asking a child to wear a mask,” she said.

“However, we do know that there's been a significant increase in Covid cases among nine-year-olds, and we're doing this obviously to protect them and to protect the wider community,” she said.

“We're going to have a period of a number of days to help people get acclimatised I think so it's parents, children or teachers. And that will continue to the end of the week and obviously, as of next week, we do ask them we are going to be asking the children will wear masks.

"Obviously, there will be exceptional circumstances where that's not possible and I think we have to take those into consideration,” she said.

PCR tests for travel

Ms McEntee rejected criticism that the new travel requirements relating to antigen and PCR tests prior to travelling will not work, as suggested by leading scientists this morning.

“This is not a box-ticking exercise. This is adding an extra layer of support. There's no silver bullet here when it comes to Covid but we hope will keep people safe and obviously reduce the overall spread of this variant,” she said.

Ms McEntee said nobody thinks that we're going to be able to stop Covid from coming into this country or new variants.

“However we can reduce the impact that they have and obviously to try and identify risk where possible. That's why we're asking people if they're travelling into the country. To have either an antigen or a PCR test,” she said.

She said it is about having as many layers in the system to protect people as possible.

“By keeping our country open, we are an open country. We have to be able to travel, people have to be able to travel in their daily lives. And this is a way that we can help them do that,” she said.