Cabinet approves changes to special envoy appointment process

The Government approved the recommendations from the Report of the group established to review the role and appointment of Special Envoys in the wake of the botched appointment of Katherine Zappone
The issue of Special Envoys dogged the Government over the summer after Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney brought the appointment of Ms Zappone to a UN role to the last Cabinet meeting before the summer break.

Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 19:17
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Special Envoy positions will be open to expressions of interest under new plans approved by the Government.

The Government today considered and approved the recommendations from the Report of the group established to review the role and appointment of Special Envoys in the wake of the botched appointment of Katherine Zappone.

The report recommends that an initial assessment by the Department of Foreign Affairs’ Management Board be taken on the need for a Special Envoy role based on "a valid business case reflecting foreign policy objectives and priorities".

The Management Board will consider whether the role can be filled from within the existing skills and expertise of the Department or other Departments, or whether external expertise is required before Cabinet approval for the creation of the role is sought.

A detailed description of the role and Terms and Conditions will be drawn up and expressions of interest sought, with an assessment panel identifying a candidate or shortlist.

Cabinet approval will be sought for the actual appointment of the Special Envoy.

The Government says that proposed process for the appointment of Special Envoys will be "based on the principles of probity, merit, transparency and consistency".

This "blindsided" the Taoiseach, leading to weeks of controversy about who in Government knew about the appointment and when. 

Mr Coveney would also face a motion of no confidence, but survived comfortably.

