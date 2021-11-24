Varadkar: Current Covid wave is plateauing at worryingly high level

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has told a private Fine Gael meeting that the current Covid wave looks to be plateauing at a worryingly high level.

The Covid trajectory is uncertain and “everything would be done to avoid another lockdown”, he said.

Mr Varadkar said his sense is people are responding positively to the guidelines with fewer contacts in a bid to stop the current wave.

He also said the subsidised antigen testing system should be finalised by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael TDs have called on the Government to reduce excise on fuel as an emergency measure to help families and businesses.

A number of members, including Brendan Griffin, John Paul Phelan, and Joe Carey raised the rising cost of fuel at a meeting of the parliamentary party tonight.

At the Fianna Fáil meeting, a lot of concern was expressed as to the high rate of infection and the impact the renewed restrictions are having on jobs and businesses.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the numbers are “in the balance at the moment” but said people’s reduced movements are having an impact.

He said himself and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath will meet with members of the hospitality industry to hear their concerns.

He also said he is “very conscious” of the increased cost of living on people and that the Government is examining ways to reduce such costs.

Meanwhile, the Sinn Féin parliamentary party heard details of a survey on the cost of living.

It is understood spokesperson on social protection, Claire Kerrane, gave a presentation on her survey on the cost of living at the weekly meeting, which was held over Zoom last night.

Overall, members said the meeting was "very boring" and "very routine" with little to report.

One member joked that the media do not usually hear anything from the weekly Sinn Féin meeting as "things are going so well" and unlike Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil there is no "backbiting" in the party.

Another member said it is something "we don't hugely talk about".