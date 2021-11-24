People with underlying conditions to receive Covid boosters from next week

People with underlying conditions will start to receive Covid boosters from next week.

More than 630,000 booster doses had been administered by yesterday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said.

He announced that boosters will also be rolled out for people with underlying conditions, who would have been in cohorts four and seven of the initial vaccine campaign, from next week.

"The HSE and the Department of Health are working through the details as to exactly how that will be phased," Mr Donnelly said, pointing to the fact that of Covid patients in intensive care, in excess of 80% have an underlying condition.

Updating the Dáil, Mr Donnelly said around half of all healthcare workers and half of the people in their 70s have now received a booster jab.

He added that progress is being made on boosters for people in their 60s.

He said the programme for those in long-term residential care and those aged 80 and above is "substantially complete".

Meanwhile, the Government has been accused of being "penny-wise and pound-foolish" over its lack of Covid-19 planning.

Despite 23 counties having no PCR appointments available tonight, Steven Donnelly told the Dáil that "testing continues to be an important part of the Irish Government's response to the pandemic".

"Demand for testing remains extremely high, with an amazing 210,000 PCR tests completed in the past seven days," he said.

"The HSE is making every effort necessary to address the very significant demand arising for PCR testing, including making arrangements with private providers.

"The number of National Ambulance Service mobile units will double from four to eight in order to provide additional capacity in addressing high demand."

Sinn Féin's health spokesperson David Cullinane criticised the Government's lack of planning, saying there had "been too many examples of regulations which have been clumsily put together".

"People who have to live with the measures have been quite critical of you in your department, of the Government's approach, and I think there's a better way to do it

"I think we have to get back to more decisions being made by the Oireachtas and ... certainly debate and scrutiny, we cannot continue with a situation where we don't have that level of scrutiny.

"I don't believe in emergency powers to the extent that we almost fully devolve responsibility to a minister for health at a time when the Dáil is sitting in full and where we can respond in an agile way."

Labour Party spokesperson for health Duncan Smith said: "Putting in place the resources to cope with surges, in the need for testing, for vaccinations boosters, down to critical care beds, that's where we need to run the eye of the storm which we are now in, in this fourth wave."