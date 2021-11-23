Three-dose requirement for Covid pass being examined

The Government is now examining the possibility of requiring three vaccinations for a Covid pass, the Tánaiste has said.

Leo Varadkar has said our understanding of the virus and our understanding of the vaccines is "evolving" all the time.

He said: “We don't know this yet but it may well be the case that you need three doses to be fully vaccinated.

"Instead of talking about a booster, we'll be talking about a third dose that people need to take. But we don't know that for sure yet. So for now, it’s fully vaccinated at two doses, but we will review as we get more information."

Mr Varadkar said the Government does not want to impose “extreme” restrictions but said further regulations could not be ruled out.

Wage subsidy scheme cut

In what will be a controversial statement, Mr Varadkar told reporters that next week’s scheduled cut to the wage subsidy scheme will go ahead.

He said there are no changes planned unless major restrictions are introduced.

Mr Varadkar said that a proposal to subsidise antigen tests could be signed off by the Cabinet either later this week or next Tuesday after it was delayed.

The proposal did not make it to today's Cabinet meeting as officials continue to hammer out the details of the scheme.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris denied that the proposal not making it to Cabinet represents the Government dragging its feet on the tests.

He said that the country has "come a long way" on the tests.

He pointed to the fact that antigen testing began in higher education in June at a cost of €1m.

"The figures that I've just seen today show that in UCD, Trinity College Dublin, NUI Galway, and UCC alone, about 25,000 rapid tests have been carried out free of charge to students and staff."

He added: "We also have a situation where we have close contacts getting free antigen tests from the HSE on a daily basis, anybody who's in close contact receiving three free antigen tests in the post. We know that antigen tests have been used in nursing homes and we know they've been used in meat factories.

"We also know from Monday, they'll start to be used in schools in relation to close contacts.

He said the minister for health is working to finalise the proposals and the Government understands the "need to move quickly" on the matter.

But we also need to get it right, it needs to be logical, and it needs to be fair."

Mr Harris said that testing and booster vaccines were the two things the Government could do in the fight against the latest wave.

“It is my view that a widespread booster programme is inevitable,” he said.

“With the declining case numbers in the over 80s, that is a cause of huge hope and optimism.

“NIAC will no doubt provide more advice, the one I would be very interested to see quite quickly is around J&J, because people that have gotten one dose, there’s growing evidence that they may require a booster shot.”