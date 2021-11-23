Limerick: 'We don’t want to wait another 1,000 days' for directly elected mayor

A campaign has launched calling for the vote for Limerick’s Directly Elected Mayor (DEM) to happen next year.

It comes after the decision to introduce a DEM was made by a plebiscite in May 2019, making Limerick the first city in Ireland to have a DEM.

Now, a campaign has been started and supported by John Moran, the Chair of Liveable Limerick, Mary Fitzgerald from the Woodlands House Hotel, Adare, Stephen Kinsella, who is an academic, author, and broadcaster, and Linda Ledger of St Munchin's Community Centre, Moyross.

The “We Want Our Vote” campaign points to the fact that on February 17, 2022, it will be 1,000 days since the vote took place. Mr Moran said they are looking for 1,000 signatures to “let the people of Dublin know we care, we want it delivered, and we don’t want to have to wait another 1,000 days.”

Ms Ledger said that now is the time for action to be done. She believes that the position will make Dublin “stand up and listen to our fantastic city.”

Ms Fitzgerald said people voted for this, and it is time to “drive on” this action, so that the position can get up and running, without delays. Mr Kinsella said that there should be an election in 2022.

“That person should have the power, given to them by the enabling legislation, to really change things for the people of Limerick. We voted for this, we want our vote,” he added.

Mr Kinsella joined Ms Fitzgerald in saying that they would not be running for the position, when that day comes, while Ms Ledger said she would love to run for the role, given her love of Limerick, but it may not be financially viable.

When Mr Moran was asked would his name be among those on the ballot paper, he said, “it might, but it won't necessarily be the first.”

“There are lots of people that have been mentioned,” he added, giving names such as Ms Ledger, Helen O'Donnell, Paul O'Connell and John Kiely.

“The real point is how do we get the position to work, then we will worry about who will be Mayor,” Mr Moran said.