Limerick: 'We don’t want to wait another 1,000 days' for directly elected mayor

Next February will mark 1,000 days since people in Limerick voted to establish the office of a directly elected mayor
Limerick: 'We don’t want to wait another 1,000 days' for directly elected mayor

The “We Want Our Vote” campaign points to the fact that on February 17, 2022, it will be 1,000 days since the vote took place. (Left to right) Mary Fitzgerald, Woodlands House Hotel in Adare; John Moran, Chair Liveable Limerick, Linda Ledger, St Munchin's Community Centre Moyross, Stephen Kinsella, Economist.

Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 17:30
Ryan O’Rourke

A campaign has launched calling for the vote for Limerick’s Directly Elected Mayor (DEM) to happen next year.

It comes after the decision to introduce a DEM was made by a plebiscite in May 2019, making Limerick the first city in Ireland to have a DEM. 

Now, a campaign has been started and supported by John Moran, the Chair of Liveable Limerick, Mary Fitzgerald from the Woodlands House Hotel, Adare, Stephen Kinsella, who is an academic, author, and broadcaster, and Linda Ledger of St Munchin's Community Centre, Moyross. 

The “We Want Our Vote” campaign points to the fact that on February 17, 2022, it will be 1,000 days since the vote took place. Mr Moran said they are looking for 1,000 signatures to “let the people of Dublin know we care, we want it delivered, and we don’t want to have to wait another 1,000 days.” 

Ms Ledger said that now is the time for action to be done. She believes that the position will make Dublin “stand up and listen to our fantastic city.” 

Ms Fitzgerald said people voted for this, and it is time to “drive on” this action, so that the position can get up and running, without delays. Mr Kinsella said that there should be an election in 2022. 

“That person should have the power, given to them by the enabling legislation, to really change things for the people of Limerick. We voted for this, we want our vote,” he added.

Mr Kinsella joined Ms Fitzgerald in saying that they would not be running for the position, when that day comes, while Ms Ledger said she would love to run for the role, given her love of Limerick, but it may not be financially viable.

When Mr Moran was asked would his name be among those on the ballot paper, he said, “it might, but it won't necessarily be the first.” 

“There are lots of people that have been mentioned,” he added, giving names such as Ms Ledger, Helen O'Donnell, Paul O'Connell and John Kiely.

“The real point is how do we get the position to work, then we will worry about who will be Mayor,” Mr Moran said.

Read More

Committee wants more powers for Limerick's directly elected mayor

More in this section

CC LEINSTER HOUSE 'Dishonest' to pretend climate action won't change lives, says Richard Bruton
Ceann Comhairle isolating following positive Covid test Ceann Comhairle isolating following positive Covid test
Antigen tests subsidy will reduce price to under €5 Antigen tests subsidy will reduce price to under €5
MayorPlace: Limerick
<p> Duncan Smith said that it was "unacceptable" that there were difficulties in obtaining tests in recent days due to overwhelming demand. File picture: Dan Linehan</p>

People 'staying up until midnight pressing refresh on a screen' to book Covid tests

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 20, 2021

  • 9
  • 14
  • 22
  • 32
  • 38
  • 42
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices