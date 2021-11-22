Ceann Comhairle isolating following positive Covid test

During his absence from Dáil Éireann, his chamber duties will be overseen by Leas- Cheann Comhairle, Catherine Connolly TD
Picture: Maxwells

Mon, 22 Nov, 2021 - 14:36
Paul Hosford

The Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl has tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement from the Oireachtas Service said that Mr Ó Fearghaill tested positive over the weekend.

"Having received the results of his PCR test at the weekend, the Ceann Comhairle will continue to isolate at home until Monday 29th November in accordance with public health guidelines.

"The Ceann Comhairle will work from home during this period and will carry out some on-line engagements.

"During his absence from Dáil Éireann, his chamber duties will be overseen by Leas- Cheann Comhairle, Catherine Connolly TD and the normal panel of temporary chairpersons."

