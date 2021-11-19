Bertie Ahern says people shouldn't 'get themselves in a knot' over his loyalism comments

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern said people should not "get themselves in a knot" over his comments on loyalism.

Mr Ahern had been called on by politicians in the North to apologise for comments he made on Thursday about the Northern protocol.

Speaking at an event held by the DCU Brexit Institute, Mr Ahern said loyalists “haven’t got a clue” about the protocol.

He said people in “East Belfast and in the ghettos and in the areas where you’re likely to get trouble” did not understand the Brexit trade agreement.

"I spend a lot of my life still in the North," Mr Ahern said.

"The reality is in East Belfast, in the ghettos, and in the areas where you’re likely to get trouble, is that people haven’t got a clue about the protocol, not a clue. They see it as identity.

“They see it as a road to the Dublin government taking over again and this is a pathway to that. That’s the hard reality.”

The use of the term ghettoes led to a call by the DUP’s East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson for Mr Ahern to apologise.

"To associate East Belfast with a ghetto and suggest loyalists are not able to understand the protocol is demeaning and degrading.

"People in my constituency who can’t get their Amazon parcels from another part of the United Kingdom well understand the impact of the protocol.

"Rather than belittling those who oppose the protocol, Bertie Ahern should seek to understand why not a single elected unionist in Northern Ireland supports the protocol."

Former first minister Arlene Foster added her voice to the criticism.

He needs to reflect on his words and apologise. Calling areas in Belfast “ghettos” is not a good look. https://t.co/z2AufiNr6H — Arlene Foster #WeWillMeetAgain (@ArleneFosterUK) November 19, 2021

“He needs to reflect on his words and apologise. Calling areas in Belfast ‘ghettos’ is not a good look,” she wrote on Twitter.

Mr Ahern responded by telling Claire Byrne on RTÉ radio that he was "making a pro-unionist point".

"The point I was making yesterday, in a two-minute intervention from a three-and-a-half-hour meeting, that an MP seems to get himself in a knot about, was the point that they made, that it's not all the intricacies and all the details and the small print of what affects the meat and the medicines and products, but their own identities," he told Pat Kenny on Newstalk.

"The point I was making yesterday if he listened to me, I'm not sure if people were listening in to the debate at all, but if he did, he would realise it was a pro-loyalist point I was making."

The former Fianna Fáil leader also defended his use of the term ghettoes.

"If you want to take an issue about ghettos you could say you shouldn't use the word ghetto but we are talking about deprived areas, we are talking about areas where there are difficulties.

"There are many areas in my own constituency in the past where they were described as ghettos or rough areas.

"Thankfully we moved away from that so I don't think people should get themselves in a knot."