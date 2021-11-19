Simon Coveney: UK's lack of compromise on NI Protocol is 'deeply disappointing'

The North's First Minister says that he does not trust the EU as the Taoiseach and the UK's Michael Gove both said that progress on the Northern Ireland Protocol was possible.

Those comments came as Foreign Minister Simon Coveney labelled the lack of compromise on the protocol as "deeply disappointing".

Speaking at a press conference marking the end of the British Irish Council meetings in Cardiff, Edwin Poots said that the EU had created "a circumstance where there is an artificial threat to the EU single market".

Mr Poots said that this "attacks the integrity and the constitutional position of the United Kingdom and introduces laws where there is no democratic participation in those laws being applied" and added that the protocol was "bad for business".

Asked the same question about whether he trusts the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Taoiseach said that he believed Mr Johnson is frustrated by the operation of the protocol.

"What has always struck me is this basic fundamental truism - that a strong relationship between the Irish government and the British government is essential to underpin the Good Friday Agreement framework.

"Working in partnership with all the parties in Northern Ireland is the fulcrum, it's the anchor that underpins better relations into the future, all-round, and particularly the three sets of relationships that go to the heart of the issue, the British-Irish relationship, the north-south, and the different traditions on the island of Ireland.

"And in that context, then, I work very hard to develop good strong relationships with the British government and with Boris Johnson, and I have a strong personal relationship with Boris Johnson.

"He's honest in admitting that he did sign an agreement but he feels the operation of it is not what he had intended. That said, you know, the European Union has indicated a willingness to engage, to resolve the issues that someone ordinarily have identified."

The Taoiseach's hopes were echoed by Mr Gove, who said that the UK would only trigger Article 16 of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement if solutions could not be found "on the ground".

“I do believe that there is a constructive approach that’s being taken by the commission and Lord Frost has signalled that while, of course, it’s always possible that Article 16 may require to be invoked, we’re confident that we’ll be able to make progress without it.”

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged politicians to realise that the realities of Brexit meant that they should not "stoke tensions" for political gain.

"This is not an abstract political debate. The consequences will be felt, in particular, by businesses and individuals the length and breadth of the UK. This is about people's livelihoods, standard of living, the ability to trade and keep food on supermarket shelves.

This is real. It's not politics, and I think it's important to see that, so I'm not going to address the question of why relations are as strained as they are.

"But I do want to reinforce the point about getting into a better place and resisting at all times any temptation should there ever be any temptation to stoke tensions because there is a perception that plays well with domestic audiences on the protocol."

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said that the "lack of any evident reciprocal willingness to compromise" from the UK on the protocol was "deeply disappointing".

Speaking at the DCU Brexit Institute on Friday, Mr Coveney said that people in the North are supportive of the protocol and that a long-term solution could be found.

At the same event, immediately before talks with the UK negotiator David Frost, European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said the bloc will offer to permanently slash customs paperwork by 50%, along with the removal of up to 80% of checks.

He called on the UK to “reciprocate” but welcomed the recent “change in tone” in talks.

“These measures would create a type of express line, which would substantially facilitate trade between all parties, a win-win situation for all.

“It is a unique and completely new model for how goods can be moved from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, one that will strengthen opportunities for people and businesses alike.”

He added the EU would continue to engage "to ensure a positive outcome in the interest of people across the island of Ireland".