Irish and UK leaders set to meet in Cardiff

Irish and UK leaders set to meet in Cardiff

Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 07:08
Dominic McGrath, PA

A meeting of the British-Irish Council will take place in Wales on Friday.

The meeting of politicians from across the UK and Ireland comes amid ongoing negotiations between London and Brussels about post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland Protocol is likely to be discussed at the meeting in Cardiff.

Earlier this week, Brexit Minister David Frost was urged by political parties at Stormont to find agreement with the EU over the protocol.

The Covid-19 pandemic and climate change are also expected to be on the agenda during the summit.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, who is hosting the meeting, said that the summit was a “timely opportunity to support dialogue and collective action between our governments.

“This is more essential than ever given the current challenges we all face.

“The council plays a unique and critical role in developing positive relationships between its members,” he said.

The last meeting of the British-Irish Council took place in June in Fermanagh.

Read More

Brian Tobin: Demise of civil partnership an unfortunate consequence of marriage equality 

More in this section

Brexit Loyalists haven’t got a clue about the Protocol, Bertie Ahern says
Balmoral show Stormont’s Health Minister targeted in sinister graffiti
Coronavirus - Thu Jan 28, 2021 Outrage at 'free' antigen tests for Oireachtas staff
BICPlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UKPlace: Northern IrelandPlace: ScotlandPlace: Wales
Brexit

Ireland welcomes improved ‘mood music’ in UK-EU talks as Frost heads to Brussels

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

  • 6
  • 7
  • 14
  • 22
  • 32
  • 46
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices