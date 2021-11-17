Micheál Martin defends mother and baby homes redress scheme

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has defended the redress scheme for mother and baby home survivors, claiming it goes much further than what had been recommended.

Mr Martin acknowledged that not everyone would be satisfied with the entirety of the €800m scheme announced this week, but said the Government had "gone well beyond the recommendations of the commission in respect of the payment scheme".

Survivors have hit out at a mother and baby home redress scheme, describing it as "paltry, insulting, and exclusionary" as payments will be based on the length of time mothers and children spent in institutions.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told the Dáil that survivors and families had been consistent in the demand for inclusive redress and one that recognises the human rights abuse of forced family separation.

"The Government has ignored the mothers and their children on both fronts," she said.

Ms McDonald said it was "deeply hurtful" that the Government had "created a hierarchy of survivors" that suggests some mothers and children "suffered less than others".

Conor O'Mahony, the special rapporteur on child protection, said the way in which the scheme had been drafted meant "some people are going to be left behind".

Separately, Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman apologised for claiming children who spent less than six months in mother and baby homes "wouldn’t remember" their experiences.

Children who were less than six months in mother and baby homes will not be able to apply for redress and the scheme will not take into account the time that children were boarded out.

Mr O'Gorman said he recognised that children born in homes would be "disappointed" with the six-month threshold but he said survivors had indicated the priority for them was access to their information and birth certs.

At a press conference to announce the scheme on Tuesday, Mr O'Gorman said: "I suppose children who were in there less than six months wouldn't have been aware of their experiences and would have been too young to remember their experiences."

When asked about this on RTÉ's Morning Ireland on Wednesday, Mr O'Gorman said: "If I said that in the press conference yesterday that's a very inartful way of me to describe the experience and I apologise for that.

"We have used the criteria of time as a guide towards the degree of exposure that women and children had to the very harsh institutional conditions in the mother and baby and county institutions," he said, adding the scheme was designed to be as easy as possible to access.

Mr O'Gorman said a counselling scheme was being designed to support people who were boarded out, however, there are no current plans for a separate redress scheme for these people.