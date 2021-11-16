Cabinet to approve €800m redress scheme for mother and baby home survivors

Cabinet will sign off on Tuesday on an €800m redress scheme for mother and baby home survivors.

The scheme, which has been delayed since the summer, will go further than what had been recommended by the Mother and Baby Homes Commission and will be brought to Government by Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman.

It will provide financial payments and a form of enhanced medical card to groups in acknowledgment of the suffering experienced while resident in the institutions and the commission’s suggested qualifying criteria for the scheme — that mothers had stayed in an institution for at least six months — has been scrapped and there will be no time threshold on applications. The scheme will not be limited to those resident in homes before 1974, as had been recommended by the commission.

However, the amount the Church pays into the multimillion-euro package has yet to be agreed. Mr O'Gorman is expected to write to leaders of the churches who ran the institutions and seek a meeting with them. Government sources say that he is seeking a "substantial" contribution towards the scheme.

Seafood sector

Also at Cabinet, Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue will bring a memo on the final report of his Seafood Sector Taskforce.

The minister is seeking his Cabinet colleagues to note its findings pending further examination of the report and its recommendations by the department.

Mr McConalogue formed a taskforce made up of representatives from the seafood sector to provide recommendations to support and future-proof the sector following the impact of Brexit.

The final report has made 16 recommendations with a total funding requirement of €423m. The recommendations relate to burden sharing, fleet restructuring, tie-up schemes, decommissioning of fleets, inshore fisheries and onshore/offshore initiatives.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will bring a memo on the expansion of antigen testing to schools.