Cabinet to discuss redress scheme for survivors of Mother and baby homes

A long-awaited redress scheme for the survivors of mother and baby homes is to go to Cabinet next week.

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman is also expected to bring forward an action plan for survivors and former residents of mother and baby and county home institutions at Tuesday's meeting.

Writing to survivors, Mr O'Gorman confirmed that a detailed and costed proposal for the delayed compensation scheme, which the Government initially promised to have published last May, has been finalised.

The scheme will provide financial payments and a form of enhanced medical card to defined groups in acknowledgement of suffering experienced while resident in mother and baby and county home institutions.

The action plan, which is expected to get Cabinet approval, is a framework to support implementation and oversight of the 22 commitments made by the Government in response to the final report of the Commission of Investigation published in January.

"The plan takes account of the commission’s recommendations as well as the expressed needs and concerns of survivors, former residents, and their families," Mr O'Gorman told survivors.

"While developing the action plan, and conscious of the need to move swiftly, we have also been working to progress priority actions. For each action, the plan will identify milestones and timelines, and set out progress to date and next steps," he said.

Mr O'Gorman thanked survivors and their families for their "ongoing patience" and said the additional time needed to finalise Government’s deliberations on these complex issues is "regretted".

"I want to reassure you that this will not cause a delay in the scheme opening up to applications. My department will continue the significant work already in progress to establish the Scheme and make it available for applications in 2022."