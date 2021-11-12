Decision next week on return to working from home — Taoiseach

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says a decision will be made early next week on whether to advise people to return to working from home.

Mr Martin was speaking today shortly after he received a letter from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) as Ireland continues to battle a surge in Covid-19cases.

In its letter, Nphet strongly advises the Government that people work from home where possible and those who attend nighclubs and restaurants repeatedly should take two antigen tests per week.

Mr Martin said nothing could be ruled out but that no decision has been made yet.

"The first point I would make is the numbers are increasing and that is a concern," he said, adding that the main point of Nphet's advice is to restrict socialisation, to monitor behaviour, and masks should now be worn in outdoor sporting events, in large crowds, and in congregated settings.

For people who have vulnerabilities or underlying conditions, medical-grade masks should be worn, according to the letter.

"In respect of the return to work, the CSO estimate that it's at about 50% right now," Mr Martin said.

"Nphet are advising that the Government would consider changing that advice.

"Government will consider that early next week, on Monday and Tuesday.

"Nphet references the advice of Sage in the UK in respect of travelling to and from work and the increased socialisation that occurs as a result of that."

Mr Martin said very effective work has been done in terms of return-to-work safety protocols, which had been adhered to and implemented by employers in many sectors.

"We'll also take that work into account, but we will make a decision early next week in relation to that, but the overarching advice really is around communicating to the public the fact that the cases are increasing," he said.

The vaccination is working in terms of maintaining some degree of stability around admissions to hospitals, ICUs, and mortality.

"The booster campaign, the letter says, is effective, particularly now [in] the over-80s, we can see declining numbers and we expect to see that continue on to the over-60s and healthcare workers, so the continued rollout of the booster campaign will also be an important element in terms of dealing with this acute phase of the pandemic."

Nphet's letter includes advice in relation to the Covid vaccination certificate, and the potential possibilities of extending the protocol to more sectors, "but nothing specific as of yet in terms of other sectors", Mr Martin said.

"The bottom line is Nphet advises, the Government then will decide, and Government will give consideration to the advice and I don't believe in suppressing public health advice," he said.

"This is a transparent process here and public health advice has been to the fore of our response to the pandemic from the get-go.

"If you look at countries that undermined public health advice, put it to the back, they didn't fare as well. Ireland has fared well, during the course of the pandemic.

"It's a very dangerous disease. It does cause death. It causes severe illness, it can have long-term impacts we've got to take very seriously. So the advice now is issued to Government and Government, we consider that advice."