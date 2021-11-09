'Wise, brave and loving': Austin Currie dies aged 82

Former junior minister and Fine Gael presidential candidate Austin Currie has died at the age of 82.

Born in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, Mr Currie served as a TD for the Dublin West constituency from 1989 to 2002 and was a member of the Parliament of Northern Ireland for East Tyrone from 1964 to 1972.

He is the father of current Fine Gael senator Emer Currie.

A statement from the family said: “The Currie family is heartbroken to announce the death of Austin Currie.

“After a long and eventful life, he died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Derrymullen, Co Kildare. He had just celebrated his 82nd birthday.

“Austin was married to Annita for 53 years. They were a formidable team whose love for each other and their family saw them through some of the worst times in Northern Ireland’s recent history. He is survived by his children Estelle, Caitriona, Dualta, Austin and Emer, their partners and 13 grandchildren.

“Austin, who was born in Co Tyrone, was the eldest of eleven children. His decision to squat a council house in Caledon in June 1968 is widely seen as the beginning of the Civil Rights Movement.

One of the founding members of the SDLP along with John Hume and Gerry Fitt, Austin played a key role in the politics of that era.

“In 1989, he won a seat in Dublin West for Fine Gael and pursued a successful career as TD and minister until retirement in 2002.

“Our Daddy was wise, brave and loving and we thank him for the values that he lived by and instilled in us. He was our guiding star who put the principles of peace, social justice and equality first."

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

He came to prominence as a civil rights activist in the North in the 1960s, notably occupying a house in Caledon, Co Tyrone, in a protest against the sectarian bias in social housing allocations.

Later, he was to become one of the founders of the SDLP, a key negotiator of the Sunningdale Agreement, minister for housing, planning and local government in the Northern Ireland power-sharing government of 1974, a member of the Northern Ireland Assembly of 1982 and of the New Ireland Forum.

In 1990, Fine Gael nominated him as their candidate for the Presidency, but he finished third in the race won by Mary Robinson.