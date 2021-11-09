Homeless children require dedicated support workers, committee told

Children impacted by homelessness need dedicated support workers, with an Oireachtas committee also told the National Lottery should be ringfenced for preventive and early intervention measures, particularly as such services were impacted by the pandemic.

The committee heard of one case where a mother and baby were living in a tiny, virtually bare room, with the child in a car seat facing a TV.

Focus Ireland chief executive Pat Dennigan and director of advocacy Mike Allen both addressed the Joint Committee on Children, Disability, Equality, Integration, and Youth, with Mr Dennigan calling for funding to ensure there is a child support worker for every homeless child that needs one.

"Each child support worker has a caseload of about 15 children," said Mr Dennigan.

"Not all children in families who are homeless need such support and an assessment tool has been developed to identify those who do. Of the 1,806 children who were homeless in Dublin, between the very welcome support we receive from HSE Social Inclusion, Tulsa and public donations , Focus Ireland employs seven child support workers in Dublin.

“To our knowledge, child support workers are not funded in any other provider, so only 105 children had the support of a dedicated child support worker, while over 400 are thought to need that support.

"For most families, the experience of homelessness is a nightmare lasting a few months or a year. But by failing to provide support for children going through this, we are contributing to the risk that that experience will do life-long damage,” said Mr Dennigan.

From left, Focus Ireland chief executive Pat Dennigan, director of advocacy Mike Allen; and Kelly Byrne, who is part of Focus Ireland’s Lived Experience Ambassador Programme as they addressed the Oireachtas committee. Picture: Sam Boal

Kelly Byrne, who is part of Focus Ireland’s Lived Experience Ambassador Programme (Leap), told the committee she had been blocked from taking up further education due to inconsistencies between supports available.

Mr Allen said the most recent homeless figures report a total of 1,005 families with 2,344 children homeless, a reduction on pre-pandemic levels. "The numbers are beginning to rise again and this is a significant increase of 52 families and 155 children homeless when compared to the previous month."

Francis Chance, chair of the Prevention and Early Intervention Network (PEIN), told the committee that National Lottery funding could be used to "frontload and ringfence funding to preventative services in order to achieve savings on crisis services in future years".

He said the money could be used for three- and five-year initiatives, in a system similar to that employed in the UK.

The committee was told that PEIN member Life Start Services received a referral whereby a home visitor met with a parent and her seven-month-old baby, living in a box bedroom, with the cold and damp space devoid of boys or toys and the baby was "quiet and listless, in a car seat, facing a TV".

The committee heard that prevention and early intervention services such as developmental checks with the public health nurse or access to local ‘baby and me’ groups were not available during lockdown, essentially confining them to a tiny room.

PEIN national co-ordinator Maria O’Dwyer said: “Children should not have to wait to access services which are critical to their development. There is an immediate need to ensure that the HSE services that screen children’s development are immediately and fully resumed and that those children born just before or during the pandemic are fully screened as soon as possible.

"Further delays in screening mean that children are getting too little, too late.”