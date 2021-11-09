Hospitality industry to meet Dept of An Taoiseach over reopening compliance

The hospitality industry will meet with the Department of the Taoiseach on Tuesday to discuss the impact of reopening the sector three weeks ago on Covid numbers.

A three-week review of reopening had been envisaged, so sources say that the meeting is "not a showdown by any means", but the industry will "be reminded of its obligations" to ensure compliance.

However, industry sources have bristled at the idea that compliance in individual premises is a sector-wide problem. One source said that the department will be told that the State can and should enforce the existing laws. It is understood that less than 10% of premises have been found to be non-compliant with the law by HSE environmental health officers. However, around a quarter of premises are believed to require further measures. A government source said that this showed "the need for a little extra effort across the board" but stressed that compliance in hospitality is largely mirrored across society.

The meeting will present the latest disease data with sources saying that the aim is "to help understand the relative risks associated with this sector". It will also discuss compliance experience and data, and public health messaging.

The chairperson of the IMO’s GP Committee, Dr Denis McCauley had earlier called on anyone planning an office or workplace Christmas party to ensure it was an “official” one in a venue that would check Covid certs.

Speaking on Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show, Dr McCauley said he was going to be “Scrooge” and say that it would be better not to have a company event this year, but if it was going ahead it should be “planned and controlled.”

“Nobody likes to cancel Christmas, and no politician would like to cancel Christmas. But I’m a doctor - I have no such issues.

“We have been told by Nphet to try to limit our amount of socialising, to a certain extent. If it’s a choice between having Christmas with your family and an office party - which one would you choose? I think most of us would choose our family.

“If you’re going to have an unofficial Christmas party, don’t. If you’re determined to have a party of some form, have it in a controlled environment where all the Covid measures are there.”

Cabinet will also be updated on the latest Covid case numbers, the rollout of the booster programme and a general compliance update.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien will bring a proposed amendment to the Planning and Development (Amendment) (Large-scale Residential Development) Bill 2021 which will recognise owner-occupiers for the first time in planning law. It would enable local authorities to specify a proportion of properties in new developments for owner-occupiers.

Mr O'Brien will also receive permission of the Government to publish his bill to cap rent increases at 2%. The Minister will not, however, have details of the Mica redress scheme this week. That issue will be discussed at a Housing Subcommittee on Tuesday evening, with sources saying that the revised scheme is "nearly there".