Scandal of 'Grace' abuse to be debated in Dáil

Those who failed 'Grace' and 46 other vulnerable people in a foster home in the South-East must be held to account, the Dáil will hear this week.

Grace, an intellectually disabled woman, was placed in a foster home for 20 years despite allegations of sexual abuse being made against the foster father.

Two interim reports into the Grace foster abuse scandal are to be debated in the Dáil on Thursday, with TDs demanding lessons are learnt from what is one of the most horrific episodes of abuse and neglect to emerge.

The reports, revealed by the Irish Examiner last month, detail how Grace repeatedly presented to daycare with bruises and marks on her body, how her teeth were allowed to fall into chronic neglect, and how she was repeatedly left abandoned by those charged with her care.

The first substantive interim report covered 1989-1996 (at which point Grace reached adulthood), during which State childcare policies of the time governed the responsibilities of public authorities regarding her care.

The second substantive interim report included findings by the commission of investigation on a range of matters relating to the role of public authorities in the care and protection of Grace from 1997-2007. The commission is to adjudicate on whether Grace was abused in its final report, which is due next July.

In the Dáil, TDs including Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane and Fianna Fáil’s John McGuinness are to demand answers as to how these failings were allowed to happen.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s debate, Mr Cullinane told the Irish Examiner that vulnerable children and adults were failed by the State, and we must find out why.

Like the Donegal abuse case, which was highlighted recently, the Grace case highlights deep failings by the HSE and others who were charged with her care," he said.

"We need to learn lessons from these interim reports.”

He also said that, like other State agencies that are found to have failed in their duty of care, the HSE must hold employees to account who were involved in the Grace case.

He said a recent report produced by him called for accountability at an organisational level, and that has to include the HSE.

Mr McGuinness, who was instrumental in exposing the Grace case, along with former Fine Gael TD John Deasy, when they were chair and vice chair respectively of the Public Accounts Committee, has been a savage critic of the HSE’s litany of failure.

He is likely to be so again during the debate, which will hear from Anne Rabbitte, the disabilities minister, on behalf of the Government.