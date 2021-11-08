Antigen testing in 'given areas' within primary schools, Taoiseach confirms

Antigen testing will be utilised in “given areas” within schools in line with advice from public health, according to Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

However, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other non-Covid respiratory illnesses are “more of a problem” for children right now in respect of admissions to hospitals, Mr Martin said.

He was speaking in Cork at a ceremony at the Munster Technological University (MTU) Bishopstown campus.

“There will be utilisation of antigen testing in given areas within schools, again in line with advice from public health," he said.

"Public health has been very consistent in relation to schools and advice to schools and will continue to keep the matter under review."

His statement comes as the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) said it remains concerned over the number of children testing positive since October.

The union has called for swift action to be taken by the Government on implementing recommendations from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) in order to “limit opportunities for further Covid-19 transmission among the school-going population".

“We believe that the decision to end contact tracing and testing in schools was premature,” the INTO said.

“It is now patently obvious that public health and Government must intervene with a view to addressing the very worrying surge in infection levels amongst children, averaging 380 positive cases per day in the last fortnight.

"It is reassuring to see the Government finally acknowledge the potential benefits of antigen testing in our primary schools, as we look to protect our schools and ensure we never have to close our doors again.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said at the weekend that rapid testing of close contacts in primary schools could be introduced before Christmas.

Mr Martin said the ECDC has suggested in specific circumstances it may be used in schools, and he has spoken to the chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan. “But the real message from public health has been RSV actually and non-Covid respiratory illnesses are more of a problem for children right now in respect of admissions to hospitals and so the basic advice is that anybody who is symptomatic in any way in terms of respiratory illness should not go to school.”

Covid cert checks double

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. File picture: PA

Meanwhile, ESRI research found that the number of outlets not asking customers for Covid-19 certification had almost doubled in a month.

The research, published last week, found that 37% of indoor diners in pubs said they were not asked for certification, compared with 21% the previous month.

For restaurants, 34% of diners said they were not asked for their Digital Covid Cert.

Officials from the Department of the Taoiseach are meeting with stakeholders from the sector today.

"The bottom line is, and the broader picture is that we want to see maximum compliance with existing guidance and existing regulations, particularly in terms of the vaccine certificate" Mr Martin said.

Mr Donnelly had earlier called for "rapid sanctions" for pubs and restaurants that fail to check vaccine passes.

Mr Martin said today that he wanted a "constructive" engagement with the sector.

"The engagement up to know with many sectors, including hospitality, has been of a constructive nature.

"This will be a constructive engagement," he said.