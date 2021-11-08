Taoiseach urges North's politicians to 'count to 10' before pulling Good Friday Agreement support

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has called on Northern politicians to “count to 10” before they withdraw their support for the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Martin made the comments in Cork on Monday after reports that the Progressive Unionist Party (PUP) indicated it was about to walk away from supporting the historic peace deal signed in 1998.

“I would say to the PUP and others to reconsider that decision, they have been a party that were supportive of the Good Friday Agreement and I would not agree with the comments that have been attributed to the party this morning in respect of the agreement itself or in terms of the issue of consent,” he said.

There is an “absolute necessity of everyone to count to 10” before triggering anything or taking any decisions and to work for the betterment of the younger generations, he said.

The Taoiseach said there has been a transformation of relationship, north-south, within Northern Ireland over time and the killing of Lyra McKee shows the futility of violence.

“Just last evening I would have seen the documentary on Lyra McKee. And I would say to anybody involved in Northern Ireland politics right now to take time out to have a look at that documentary.

"What is highlighted really was a brilliant talent whose life was cruelly cut down for no good reason. She was the voice of a new generation - she called it the ceasefire babies,” he said.

In terms of the potential of the British Government triggering Article 16, Mr Martin said nothing should be taken as inevitable in respect of the current talks on the Protocol that are underway between the European Union and the United Kingdom government.

“There should be a relationship that is built on sustained trust and they should be constructive and they should lead to the mutual benefit of citizens of the UK and citizens of the European Union and also the relationship between Ireland and Great Britain is a fundamental one,” he said.

“Triggering Article 16 would represent a very serious issue in the context of both of those relationships so I would say to and would hope that the talks that are still ongoing between the United Kingdom and the European Union will bear fruit,” he added.

Mr Martin said people should be aware of self-fulfilling prophecies, saying negotiations are still underway, there is still engagement between the UK and the European Union.

“I think it would be reckless and irresponsible to trigger Article 16 but I do think and I believe that all parties need to take on board, the fundamental importance of the relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom and the relationship between the Irish government and the British government,” he said.

Nothing should be done in my view unilaterally that would endanger that, he said.

He said EU Commissioner Marios Sekofvic’s recent visit to Northern Ireland will lead to a positive conclusion to these talks, adding that people must take the bigger picture in mind as we negotiate our way through this.

He was asked if it was time for the EU to move away from a policy of appeasement?

“I wouldn’t describe it as “a politics of appeasement”. I would describe it as a very sensitive, constructive engagement as being solution-focused – the European Union has been solution-focused – the European Union has also been conscious of the overall framework of peace and the importance of the Good Friday Agreement and that’s the spirit in which they have entered into the engagement with the European Union and hence the changes that they have brought forward and that’s why I think that should be met, that generosity of spirit should be reciprocated by the UK government,” he said.