Helen McEntee returns to role as Justice Minister after maternity leave

Justice Minister Helen McEntee will return to her role today after six months of maternity leave.

Ms McEntee became the first woman to have a baby while serving at Cabinet when she gave birth to her son Michael in April. She has remained a member of Cabinet without a portfolio in the interim, with the duties of the Minister for Justice being handled by her party colleague Heather Humphreys.

In a video posted to her Facebook page today, Ms McEntee says that she had "mixed emotions" about her return.

"There's so much going on, not just locally, but nationally," she said.

Ms McEntee's decision to take maternity leave was heralded across the spectrum, but created an issue for the Government as there is no legal framework to allow office holders to take leave. The Taoiseach said that this was “based on completely outdated assumptions and attitudes in this area” and the Government has pledged to legislate in the area.

In a separate video posted to social media, Ms McEntee's husband said that he would be beginning six months of parental leave from today.

Speaking in Monaghan on Friday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar paid tribute to Ms Humphreys and welcomed Ms McEntee back.

"I want to express particular thanks to Minister Humphreys, as you know, Minister Humphreys for the past six months has been Minister in three departments, in Rural and Community Development and the islands, in Justice and also Social Protection. There are many times in the past when a minister held two departments, I think it’s the only time that a minister held three departments for six months.

"And she’s done an amazing job, has been a steady pair of hands, but also a good innovator as well. And if the burden of running three ministries was ever too much for her, she never let it show.

"But we are both absolutely delighted at the return of Minister McEntee next week, because we’ve been a bit short-staffed on the Fine Gael side of government for a while between Minister McEntee on maternity leave, and Minister Harris on paternity leave, and Minister Coveney out of the country a lot of the time because he has to be.

"We were a team of three and four on regular occasions but it’s great to have the full team back next week and looking forward to getting a lot of work done between now and Christmas."