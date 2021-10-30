McDonald says 'writing is on the wall' for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the pandemic has exposed the “broken system” in a partitioned Ireland.

In her address to the party’s Ard Fheis, the Sinn Féin president said Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have been in Government for “too long”.

It is the party’s first annual conference in two years due to Covid restrictions.

“The writing is on the wall for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael,” Ms McDonald said.

“Things were bad enough when these parties pretended to oppose each other.

“But by god things have gone to the dogs since the boys clubbed together.

“They have no answers to the big questions that affect your life.

“They are out of touch, out of ideas and out of time.

“So, let’s call time on their century-old stranglehold on power, their divisive politics of the haves and have nots.

“Their cynical politics that seeks to normalise a housing crisis.

“They say change is impossible. We’ll never accept that.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald speaking to the media during the Sinn Fein Ard Fheis outside the Helix in Dublin. Picture: Damien Storan/PA Wire

Ms McDonald has vowed to become the next Taoiseach and said Sinn Féin will deliver a government for the people.

“To everyone who feels that the Ireland of today doesn’t work for you but who believes that the Ireland of tomorrow can, let me say this:

“I know you have had it with governments giving tax breaks to millionaire executives while homeless children eat dinner off cardboard on the street.

“Governments for the developers and bankers, for the cosy club and the insiders.

“It’s time now for a government for you and your family.

“That puts workers and families first. Sinn Féin will deliver that government for the people.

“We want to lead that government.

“I want to lead as taoiseach if you give us that chance.”

The Sinn Féin president added the party will start a “people’s conversation” in January on Irish unity.

“We want to hear from everybody,” she told the Ard Fheis.

“It is time for Irish unity. Planning and preparation must start now.

“The onus is on the Irish Government to prepare for referendums and reunification. A citizens’ assembly is urgent.

“A responsible government would establish it immediately. That is what a Sinn Fein government will do.”

Additional reporting by Greg Murphy