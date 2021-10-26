Gun threat made to office of Sinn Féin TD 

A threat of gun violence has been made to the office of a leading Sinn Féin TD.

It is understood the rural TD’s office was contacted by phone by a caller who said they were on their way to Leinster House with a firearm.

The incident has been referred to An Garda Siochana.

With the Dáil in recess, very few TDs are present and the TD in question was not in the complex at the time of the call.

The threat was issued to a member of staff who was shaken up by the call, sources have said.

It has been confirmed the incident occurred shortly after 11am today.

It's understood the caller left their details with the staff member. The call was made to the TD's Leinster House office on Tuesday morning and was answered by a parliamentary assistant.

A spokeswoman for the Oireachtas told the Irish Examiner it does not comment on security matters. However, sources have indicated the matter has already been referred to An Garda Siochana.

Last week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin called for a review into the security of TDs amid concerns that threats and violence against politicians are on the rise internationally, following the fatal stabbing of British Tory MP David Amess

Two years ago, Sinn Féin’s justice spokesman Martin Kenny was the victim of an arson attack outside his house in Ballinamore, Leitrim.

Mr Kenny's car was burned out at his home in Aughavas, near Ballinamore in Co. Leitrim in the early hours of the morning.

Mr Kenny had also received a death threat in recent days after speaking out against a “far-right ideology that is being peddled in this country” about asylum seekers.