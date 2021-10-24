Third of voters would support Sinn Féin in election, poll finds

Poll signals bad news for the Government parties, Fine Gael down three points to 25%, with Fianna Fáil down one to 12%, and the Green Party stuck on 4%.
The latest 'Business Post'/Red C poll shows that Mary Lou McDonald's party has risen to 33% support — the highest level it has ever reached in a Red C poll — up four points on a poll last month.

Sun, 24 Oct, 2021 - 11:54
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

One-third of voters would support Sinn Féin in an election, a new opinion poll has found.

The latest Business Post/Red C poll shows that Mary Lou McDonald's party has risen to 33% support — the highest level it has ever reached in a Red C poll — up four points on a poll last month.

For the Government parties, however, there is bad news: In six weeks, Fine Gael is down three points to 25% of support, with Fianna Fáil down one to 12%, and the Green Party stuck on 4%.

The Social Democrats are up one point to 6%, with Labour at 5%, Solidarity-PBP at 3%, Aontú at 2% and independents down one to 9%.

The poll suggests that Sinn Féin is benefiting from fears over the rise in the cost of living, with 98% of the party's voters concerned and 94% of overall voters concerned. 

Sinn Féin voters are also the most opposed to a rise in carbon taxes.

The poll will add to a growing sense of frustration among the Government parties, particularly in Fine Gael. 

A recent parliamentary party meeting heard of a "growing sense of disillusionment with what Fine Gael stands for, that there's a bit of detachment from the base".

Sources within the party say the latest poll is "not a good sign", but others argue that it is a snapshot of time.

One senior source, however, pointed out that the trend of poor polling "has to be reversed soon".

