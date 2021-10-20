Consultant had to cancel up to 50% of appointments due to understaffing, Cork TD tells Taoiseach

Covid-19 numbers are continuing to deteriorate with increase cases and ICU numbers, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has told a private meeting of his party.

Mr Martin told Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators that the Government is continuing to reopen with caution with digital Covid-19 certs being used and government is following public health advice.

“Discussions are ongoing with sectoral guidance being worked out. Guidance will be practical and common sense will apply. We have successfully reopened to date,” he said.

Mr Martin said living with Covid-19 in the short to medium term will need to involve a significant booster campaign and Minister Donnelly has written to NIAC regarding healthcare workers. Vaccination give us the collective protection, he said.

“We have made enormous progress and we want to hold onto it and maintain it. Collective Behaviour must change to level the current increase in cases as the CMO has stated. Antigen testing will be deployed for contacting tracing and also additional areas with the population more generally,” Mr Martin said.

The meeting was dominated by a lengthy presentation on disability inclusion.

Cork TDs Padraig O’Sullivan and Christopher O’Sullivan voiced unhappiness with what they described the staffing crises in the country’s schools.

Padraig O’Sullivan also requested the party be given further details on how the other 171 children waiting on scoliosis appointments would be sorted.

He said: “It was great that Adam Terry got sorted but what about the other 171”.

He also raised issues of understaffing in Cork University Hospital.

He told the meeting a story of a consultant who has had to cancel up to 50% of appointments in last 12 months due to understaffing.

Kilkenny TD John McGuinness raised the need to advance legislation about people who speak out and blow the whistle and why more needs to be done.

Senator Malcolm Byrne raised the Media Regulation Bill saying Fianna Fáil had lead on the issue of online safety.

“We want a strong online Safety Commissioner with an individual complaints mechanism,” he said.