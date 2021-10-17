Meeting carbon targets will be 'challenging' but essential to reduce emissions

Meeting the ambitious targets due be set out in our carbon budgets will be "challenging" but is the responsibility of all sectors of society, the social protection minister has said.

The Government is looking at plans that would impose emissions cuts of up to 80% on the electricity sector and reductions of at least 21% on agriculture over the next decade.

The country's first carbon budget is expected to be published before the end of the month with reduction targets of between 45% and 55% expected to be set for transport and housing.

Asked about the targets that are being hammered out by the Government, Heather Humphreys said: "It is challenging, there's no doubt about it, but we have to work towards reducing our emissions, that's the end goal."

However, she said the Government has increased the fuel allowance and has pumped extra money into supports to help homeowners retrofit their houses.

"This is something that we all have to deal with and we're committed to reducing our carbon emissions by 2030, and it's incumbent on all sectors that and everybody to make that effort, and it's not just in this country it's right across the world it's right across Europe, we have to reduce our carbon emissions," Ms Humphreys said.

She also said that farmers will also be assisted as they transition to lower carbon methods of agriculture which are required to cut emissions from the sector by between 21% and 30% by 2030.

"Government has been very clear there is €1.5bn set aside to assist farmers from the carbon budget, as you know farmers are currently in the transition between the CAP programmes, we have finished the old one and we are in transition period and moving on to the new Cap programme," Ms Humphreys told RTÉ's The Week in Politics programme.

Sinn Féin's Martin Kenny said farmers are "up for" making the required changes but he added that big industry and corporations also have a significant role to play when it comes to reducing carbon emissions.