Sinn Féin still on top as Fianna Fáil edges ahead of Fine Gael in latest poll

Fianna Fáil now has more support than Fine Gael according to the latest Behaviour and Attitudes (B&A) poll.
While Sinn Féin has fallen two points to 31%, Mary Lou McDonald's party remains significantly ahead of the two main Government parties.
For the first time since the last general election, Fianna Fáil has edged ahead of Fine Gael.
The poll, published in the Sunday Times, which was conducted in the lead up to last week's Budget, puts Micheál Martin's party on 23% with Leo Varadkar's party trailing by two points on 21%.
However, a separate poll conducted for the Irish Mail on Sunday has produced a significantly different result.
The Ireland Thinks poll, also published today, puts Fine Gael on 26% with a gap of 10 points to Fianna Fáil which is on 16%.
Support for Sinn Féin, however, is also at 31% in the second poll.
The smaller parties remain relatively unchanged in both polls and are hovering between 4% and 6%.