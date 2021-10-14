EU wondering if UK wants protocol deal, says Coveney

Simon Coveney, foreign affairs minister, said the UK was trying to 'rewrite' the withdrawal agreement.

Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 09:31
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The EU is asking itself whether the UK wants an agreement on the Northern protocol, the foreign affairs minister, Simon Coveney, said.

Last night, the EU published its latest proposals to end the impasse over the agreement, to which both sides signed up last December.

However, the UK has indicated it will not agree to the new text, leading Mr Coveney to say that the bloc is now wondering if Boris Johnson's government is interested in a solution at all.

"I raised that question at the start of this week, and I got a very-sort-of-sharp response from (UK negotiator) David Frost when I did. But I think the EU is asking themselves that question," he told Newstalk Breakfast

"Because it was very clear to everybody that the EU were going to launch a major package to try to respond to legitimate concerns that have been expressed in Northern Ireland by business leaders, the community, and so on. 

"Everybody knew that we were going to launch on Wednesday evening a major package to try to respond to those concerns. And the day before, Lord Frost decided to make a speech in Lisbon, which essentially moved the debate away from solving practical problems on the ground to raising the new red-line issue of the ECJ for the British government."

Mr Coveney said that the UK was trying to "rewrite" the UK withdrawal agreement, "while the EU is stretching itself". He said the EU proposal was "not a take-it-or-leave-it offer", but "a basis to begin talking".

Mr Coveney said that the British government "needs to think about the benefits of partnership" with Ireland in relation to the Good Friday Agreement.

