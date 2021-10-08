Micheál Martin: Government 'not undermining' president by attending partition commemoration

The Taoiseach said there was "no issue" between the Government and the president over an event commemorating the partition of Ireland.

The event in St Patrick's Cathedral in Armagh has been shrouded in controversy since an invitation to attend was rejected by President Michael D Higgins.

The Government on Thursday announced that Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers will attend the centenary commemoration of partition and the foundation of the Northern Irish state.

However, speaking in Belfast, Micheál Martin denied the Government accepting the invitation was undermining the president in any way.

"It doesn't in any way undermine the president, nor do I believe the president would see it in that way. I've been in regular contact with the president, I spoke to him earlier this week.

Take it from me, there is no issue there in terms of the Government decision or no sense of difference or conflict or anything like that."

The Taoiseach said the Government decision did not show a difference of opinion on the issue of partition.

"The president is sincere about commemorating, remembering and reflecting and having different perspectives on the past.

"We recognise and the president recognises the difference between his position as head of state and the position of the Government in respect of the day-to-day obligations and engagement. There is a difference."

Mr Martin said the Government remains "fully supportive" of the president's decision not to attend the event. He said the president's decision was "properly taken" and "consistent". However, the Taoiseach called on Sinn Féin "not to seek to exploit the issue for political gain".

Mr Higgins has said what had started off as an invitation to a religious service had recently morphed into a “political statement”.

"What began as a religious service or reconciliation is now the celebrating, the marking, I think is the word used, the partition of Ireland and the creation of Northern Ireland. It’s a different thing,” he said.

Speaking on his meeting with Northern leaders in Belfast, Mr Martin said politicians there, in London, and in Brussels were "in solution mode" around the issues around the Northern Ireland protocol.

"I'm in no doubt that the European Union is in solution mode and will be coming forward with proposals in relation to this issue and the United Kingdom government are signalling that they are solution-focused, so there is a window of opportunity in the next six weeks to two months to get this solved.

"Whenever people are in that mode, we can be hopeful, but I wouldn't underestimate the challenges."