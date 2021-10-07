Simon Coveney and Jack Chambers to attend partition commemoration event

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers will attend the centenary commemoration of partition and the foundation of Northern Ireland in Armagh later this month.

The event has been shrouded in controversy since an invitation to attend was rejected by President Michael D Higgins. The President raised questions about what he perceived as the political nature of the event.

However, President Higgins categorically denied that he snubbed Britain's Queen Elizabeth by declining the invitation to the interdenominational ceremony. He said that the event's title was an issue, as it was described as commemorating "the centenaries of the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland."

Mr Higgins said what had started off as an invitation to a religious service had recently morphed into a “political statement.”

"What began as a religious service or reconciliation is now the celebrating, the marking, I think is the word used, the partition of Ireland and the creation of Northern Ireland. It’s a different thing,” he said.

A Government statement said that the decision by the President was "quite properly made", but said that it would send representatives.

"In considering the invitation, the Government noted that its role in this matter is clearly distinct from that of the President.

"In that regard, the Government reiterates its full support and understanding for the decision made by President Higgins with regard to his attendance at the event. That decision was quite properly made by the President and was based on concerns that he had consistently expressed.

"Cognisant of that important distinction, and in recognition also of the spirit and intentions of the Church Leaders in organising the event, the Government has decided that it will be represented at the event by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and by the Government Chief Whip."