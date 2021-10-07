Corporation tax to rise as Ireland joins OECD agreement 

Ireland has joined the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) International Tax agreement which will see the country’s corporation tax move to 15%.

The tax rate will apply for all multinationals with revenues in excess of €750m.

The 12.5% rate will remain for businesses with revenues below the €750m mark.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the deal "provides that the minimum effective rate for multinationals with an annual revenue in excess of €750 million is 15%".

"We have secured the removal of ‘at least’ in the text. This will provide the critical certainty for Government and industry and will provide the long-term stability and certainty to business in the context of investment decisions," he added.

Mr Donohoe said that the rate of 15% will apply to 56 Irish multinationals employing around 100,000 people, as well as 1,500 foreign-owned MNEs based in Ireland, employing approximately 400,000 people.

Ireland has come under increasing pressure to sign up to the OECD deal on global tax reform.

Mr Donohoe said: “Furthermore, the vast majority of businesses in Ireland will be outside the scope of this agreement and there will be no change to their corporation tax rate. This is important for the domestic economy and the thousands of SMEs that operate here.

“For over 160,000 businesses in Ireland with a turnover less than €750m per annum, who employ approximately 1.8 million people, there will be no change to their corporation tax rate of 12.5%.”

Mr Donohoe added: ‘We have seen over the last two years the benefits of innovation – critically in respect to the vaccines which are allowing society now to reopen, but also the role that technology played in keeping businesses open.

“Innovation matters and it is right that the tax system can support this. I am pleased that it has been recognised and delivered in the agreement.”

The Finance Minister said that he is "confident" that Ireland will continue to remain an attractive location for foreign direct investment long after the OECD agreement is implemented.

"I am confident that Ireland will remain competitive into the future, and we will remain an attractive location and ‘best in class’ when multinationals look to investment locations.

These multinational enterprises support our economy with high-value jobs and at the same time, Ireland provides a stable platform and a long proven track record of success for MNEs choosing to invest here."

The 140 member jurisdictions of the OECD’s Inclusive Framework will meet tomorrow to reach an agreement.

The Department of Finance said that there is "much technical work to do in the months and years ahead before the new rules come into play" which is expected to be as early as 2023.

- with additional reporting from PA