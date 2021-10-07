Housing, health, childcare focus of Sinn Féin's alternative budget

Sinn Féin would borrow €1.5bn more than the Government intends to spend in next month's budget to pay for housing, healthcare and childcare measures.

Launching its alternative budget document, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said their proposals are "about putting workers and families first".

In the area of housing, the party would double capital investment to deliver 20,000 social and affordable homes a year and would end tax breaks for developers and vulture funds. However, it would also abolish the first-time buyers grant.

Another core proposal centres around reducing the cost of childcare by two-thirds over two years. They would do this by taking on a portion of the wage bill and overheads of providers who reduce their fees.

"The proposal here is over two years, and to reduce the cost of child care by two thirds for families, it is about at the same time bringing the childcare workers to the living wage in the first instance," party finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said.

On what is always a sticky issue, Sinn Féin would increase the State pension by €5 a week, however, they would add €10 each week onto all working age social welfare payments.

On the funding side, the party says their proposals would generate €1.5bn through "progressive tax measures" which would put permanent spending on a more sustainable footing.

These measures include a 3% solidarity tax on incomes above €140,000 and the removal of tax credits on a tapered basis from individual incomes above €100,000.

The Special Assignee Relief Programme, a tax break given to what the party describe as the "richest multinational employees" would be abolished, which would provide €42m to spend elsewhere each year.

"Resources are not infinite and let me remind the Government things have to be paid for. And there are far better uses for €40m of public money than in a scheme like this - 55 millionaires, very, very wealthy people avail of an incredible tax relief to the tune of €111,000 each," Ms McDonald said.

Meanwhile, the Social Democrats would use €5bn of borrowing to establish a Green Transformation Fund as the cornerstone of its alternative Budget.

The party says that this fund would be used "to direct significant investment into areas necessary to transform Ireland's economy and help us on the road to carbon neutrality".

"It should invest particularly in the area of renewable energy, with the aim of ensuring secure energy supply and making Ireland a net exporter of energy in the years to come."

The party says that Ireland should use the relaxation of EU borrowing rules and historically low interest rates to fund a massive investment in wind and solar energy supplies as well as a major retrofitting of premises.

The party's co-leader Roisin Shortall said that while the money would be in excess of the borrowing already planned by the Government, it would be imprudent not to borrow for the sake of climate measures.

She said that Ireland has a "major resource" in its ability to produce wind energy offshore. This, she said, would lead to the cost of borrowing being repaid as Ireland becomes a net exporter of energy.

The Social Democrats document also calls for the building of 10,000 social homes, a removal of tax exemptions for REITs and cuckoo funds, an extra five weeks' parental leave and a commitment to the implementation of Sláintecare.