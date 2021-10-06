TDs demand Dáil debate on 'Grace' investigation

A full Dáil debate on the findings of the State Commission of Investigation into the ‘Grace’ abuse case has been demanded by TDs.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers have been called on to facilitate time to discuss the two interim reports published last week.

Oireachtas Finance Committee chairman John McGuinness, who helped to expose the abuse scandal in 2016, has contacted both Mr Donnelly and Mr Chambers seeking the debate into the reports.

The reports, into the 20 years of neglect of Grace, an intellectually disabled woman in a foster home in the south-east, detailed a myriad of failures by health personnel who were charged with caring for Grace.

The foster father in the home where Grace lived stands accused of committing abuse not only on Grace but on a number of other vulnerable people who went through the home.

Senior Government sources have indicated that a debate on the Farrelly Commission reports is likely and it is now a matter of finding a slot in the coming weeks.

Final extension

The commission has been granted one final extension to allow it to conclude its work by July 2022.

Concern has been expressed within the Government that the commission of inquiry has so far cost close to €7m and has been severely delayed. Of most concern is that office accommodation for the commission is running at almost €22,000 a month.

Ministers are keen to conclude the inquiry established in 2016 following serious allegations about the neglect of Grace. The cost of the commission to date is €6.95m.

Last week, a number of leading politicians called for those public servants still serving at their posts who failed Grace to be held accountable. The Director of Public Prosecutions has for over a year been considering a Garda investigation file that is understood to recommend prosecutions relating to the Grace case.