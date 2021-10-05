Eamon Ryan 'confident' government will sign up for new global tax rate

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is "hopeful and confident" that the Government will sign up to a new agreement on corporation tax when they meet later this week.

A ‘make or break’ Cabinet meeting on Thursday will examine revised OECD proposals which are likely to see Ireland abandon its 12.5% corporate tax rate.

Cabinet ministers will discuss the matter when they are briefed by finance minister Paschal Donohoe ahead of Friday's meeting of the OECD on the Inclusive Framework.

Mr Ryan said it is important reputationally for Ireland to sign up to the agreement.

"I'm hopeful we will. This is subject to a government decision on Thursday, we have to look at all the latest reports back from Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, but I'm hopeful and confident that we will be able to be part of the solution here.

"As I said the final detail we will go over in Cabinet on Thursday but I'm hopeful we will be able to sign up," he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme.

Mr Ryan added that Mr Donohoe has "done a really good job" in negotiating on behalf of Ireland.

Speaking to reporters in Luxembourg, Mr Donohoe said progress has been made, and while more needs to be done, a decision to adopt the global minimum rate could be taken this week.

Back in July, the Irish Examiner first reported that the Government was moving to give up the 12.5% rate, which has been a cornerstone of Irish taxation policy for decades.

Mr Donohoe refused to sign up to the OECD proposal at that point, over concerns that the new global rate could be “at least 15%". He said the Government must be in a position to offer clarity and certainty to firms seeking to invest here.