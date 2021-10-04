Taoiseach has 'full confidence' in Attorney General

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says that he has "full confidence" in Attorney General Paul Gallagher.

Speaking in Cork, Mr Martin rejected accusations that Mr Gallagher's involvement in a case involving the State was a "conflict of interest".

Mr Martin said Mr Gallagher has had three private legal clients since his appointment to the role last June.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Picture: Julien Behal

Last week, it emerged that Mr Gallagher was advising former directors of Independent News & Media (INM) who are engaged with High Court inspectors. The inspectors were appointed following a request from the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE).

Today, Mr Martin said that he has full confidence in Mr Gallagher, and that there was no conflict of interest in his work.

“I do of course have full confidence in the Attorney General," he said.

I asked the Attorney General to serve because of his ability, because of his work ethic, and because of his integrity. He did indicate that he wanted to finish out three professional obligations that he had in respect of three cases."

Mr Martin said that there "couldn’t have been any conflict of interest, and there wasn’t any in any of those three cases” and said that an Attorney General finishing cases was a longstanding convention and, in such cases, they would not give advice that might involve a party to a case in which they were involved.

"He is a man of exceptional ability, his work ethic is second to none, he has a strong public interest approach in terms of how he conducts his work, and he is a man of the highest integrity," said the Taoiseach.

Mr Martin outlined the details of Mr Gallagher's cases, which were clients from before his appointment.

He said that one was to do with the recapitalisation of Irish Permanent from 2011, another was a commercial case which concluded last February, and the third was the INM case.

Mr Martin said that the INM case took up two Saturdays, concluding last Saturday.