Mica campaigner: 'The Government has life jackets but they won't give them to us'

The housing minister has told Mica campaigners that he will bring a memo to Cabinet in two or three weeks time aimed at improving the redress scheme for their crumbling homes.

While it has been suggested that 100% redress could be given to people up to a value of €350,000, senior government sources said that "all options remain on the table" and that nothing has been decided as yet.

Darragh O’Brien today attended the final meeting of the Defective Concrete Blocks Working Group and heard a presentation from representatives of the homeowners.

He said he will receive the report of the working group tomorrow and will bring the plan to his Government colleagues in a fortnight.

Mr O'Brien said in a statement that the current scheme "is not working as originally intended" and that "what has happened to homeowners is through absolutely no fault of their own".

A statement from homeowners said that they had impressed upon the minister the need to grant 100% redress.

However, it is accepted that what the families want and what the Department of Housing's officials recommend may be different.

"Family representatives from Donegal again presented our final position to the minister as well as to ask him directly to do the right thing by all affected families in offering them 100% redress to fix their homes.

Ashley and Carol Reddin from Fahan with their dog, Louis, at Leinster House.

"We reminded him of the urgency of finding a solution to this issue as soon as possible due to the very dangerous situations families find themselves living in condemned and unsafe homes, with many not able to avail of the scheme."

Mr O'Brien's statement said that he had received a "detailed" proposal from homeowners.

“I agree wholeheartedly with the homeowner representatives that what has happened to them is through absolutely no fault of their own.

Let me be very clear that there will be no delaying this process. I absolutely understand the urgency associated with this matter and I want a scheme which works for people.

"As I have said from the start, enhancements to the scheme will be required and will be made with whole of Government approval."

Mica campaigner Paddy Diver told the Irish Examiner that he was "disgusted" that the "can has been kicked down the street".

"We were promised answers in July, that was kicked on to September 15 and now they're saying two or three weeks.

"We're on the edge of the pier, the Government has life jackets but they won't give them to us.

"I'm personally calling on everyone who can understand the suffering that we're going through to stand with us on October 8.

"If you're from Kerry, this could be happening in your county. We need to stand together. This is Irish people on their knees."