Rent-to-buy scheme to be extended beyond 2021 in October budget

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has signalled that the help-to-buy scheme for first-time homeowners is set to be extended beyond the end of 2021 in next month's budget.

Speaking in the US to Irish media, Mr Varadkar said the 9% increase in house prices this year is unwelcome, particularly for people who are trying to buy a home for the first time or maybe want to upgrade because they have a growing family.